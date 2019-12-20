10:30am Friday…
An “atmospheric river” is pounding extreme NW Oregon and SW Washington with enormous rain totals this morning. Look at those I-5 cities to the north of Castle Rock to Olympia; closing in on 4-5″ of rain. And 7-8″ rain so far in the Willapa Hills. These are rain totals since about midnight YESTERDAY
Meanwhile models have done well showing a a sharp southern edge to the precipitation; it’s rainy in west and north metro, but dry south and east.
The warm southerly wind has pushed Portland to 59 degrees so far this morning, tying a record set on this date in 2014. I see ski resorts are wet and mild as expected; although luckily Mt. Hood isn’t getting any sort of soaking rain with the precipitation staying up north. This continues through this evening before a changeover to snow tomorrow and Sunday on the mountain.
Other than a few spots of high water the next 24 hours in the metro area (intersections, low spots etc…) I don’t expect any significant weather issues here. It’s all about the north coastline and up into SW Washington. Actually Columbia County is getting plenty of rain as well.
I’ll be back at work Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
