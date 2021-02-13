11:30am Saturday...
This will be the shortest post of the week because I need to get to work! Busy with snow blower this morning...
KEY POINTS
- All Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings in lower elevations end by 4pm. After 7am or so we transitioned to scattered off/on showers across the region so we DO NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION OR ICE GLAZING FROM THIS POINT FORWARD.
- Sure enough, on the back side of the system it DID change back to snow across middle of metro area. Looks like most of us metro area and north picked up 1-3" after that point
- A catastrophic ice storm has occurred in the mid and north Willamette Valley; not seen in at least 50 years. PGE alone has over 200,000 outages. Far more damage has been done (more ice this time) than with December 2008 event.
- From this point through tomorrow afternoon we'll see off/on showers. Some warm air (above freezing) is working into the central Willamette Valley; we'll see how far north it makes it.
- Warming overhead means generally whatever falls after midnight tonight will be liquid in the metro area. Most of us will be below freezing, so of course that will add some ice glazing. Not that it matters much at this point with so much snow/ice on the ground.
I'll be on TV all afternoon and evening as we show you all the sights/sounds of this historic event! Here's a pic from Jeff Raetz down in Oregon City...over an inch of ice glazing!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
