Whew, what a storm! I’ll get to the numbers in a minute.
First, the snow showers have been VERY SLOW to dissipate the 2nd half of today. It appears they are finally finishing up according to radar. That means about 1/2 of the metro area has wet roads, and about 1/4 has snowy roads (east metro). Skies should at least partially clear tonight = Lots of ice around for the morning commute!
Tomorrow we’ll see brief morning clouds then afternoon sunshine. Expect a very chilly day for late February; highs only in the upper 30s. That’s due to a much stronger easterly Gorge wind spreading out across the metro area. Gusts will likely reach 60 mph in the west end of the Gorge. Brrrr!
Now lets talk snow numbers. Here are the numbers, a reversal from the system exactly two weeks ago. Eastside got a trace or nothing (until the dusting this evening), but west of the West Hills finally saw a decent snowfall
Our final forecast yesterday evening was Trace to 2″, so I consider that a pretty good forecast. But the HUGE forecast achievement was models consistently showing a historic snowstorm in the southern Willamette Valley and into Central Oregon. Remember yesterday morning’s WRF-GFS? Not only did it do well in the metro area, but it forecast 12″+ in large parts of Lane and Douglas counties.
The actual numbers…
Trees and powerlines are down all over the place down there due to the heavy/wet 32-33 degree snowfall. Lots of firewood in Lane County for NEXT winter!
CENTRAL OREGON
The numbers this evening are amazing. Remember there was one wave of snowfall Saturday night and Sunday morning, then the rest last night through this afternoon. It was really one long snowstorm. I remember Madras once getting about 2 feet of snow during the January 1998 storm. Some big snowfall during the 1992-1993 winter as well. To see 20-30″ in some of the driest parts of Oregon is a big deal.
What a February!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
