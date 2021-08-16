9pm Monday...
The heatwave ended today; a beautiful blue sky, temperatures in the 80s, and much lower relative humidity
That was after a sweaty six days of 90+ degree weather, peaking midweek with the 102 and 103
What’s Ahead?
1. There’s no sign of a heat wave, or even 90-degree temperatures, in Portland during the next 7-9 days
2. Other than a sprinkle/shower tonight & Tuesday morning, or a light weekend shower, the dry spell continues
3. This next week will have that “the heat of summer is over” feel. Nights are getting longer, and we’ll be cooler each morning
4. Expect more cloud cover, especially mornings Friday through next weekend.
5. Most likely we’ll turn warmer again during the last full week of the month (after the 24th)
Sunday was our 24th day at/above 90 in Portland. That’s the 3rd highest number of those hot days…after 2015 & 2018.
With two weeks to go in meteorological summer (June-August), many parts of the Pacific Northwest are on track for the hottest summer on record. That includes Portland, Salem, Eugene, Medford, Olympia, Pendleton, Burns, & Redmond. It’s interesting that North Bend isn’t even close. That’s because that location is dependent on warmer than normal ocean waters for a “hot summer”. And 1997 is the all-time high there due to the Super-Nino that year.
Of course, we still have two weeks to go. This next week looks a bit cooler than average, starting with a mainly dry cold front passing overhead this evening. You’ve probably noticed the cool northwesterly breezes, clouds, and quickly dropping temps. This is associated with a cool upper-level system dropping down into Eastern Washington. Another one drops in over us or just to the east again around Friday. The result is more typical late summer weather, onshore flow plus cloud cover at times, then sunny periods. You can see the ECMWF forecast for the next week, showing a strong upper-level ridge (above normal heights in the higher atmosphere) in the Gulf of Alaska. That leads to lower-than-normal heights and upper-level troughing over Idaho. This is the pattern that gave us a dry and cool-ish spring at times.
But most models (including this one) show the ridging edging closer to us NEXT week. This is Sunday the 22nd through Sunday the 29th, a warmer pattern again, although not necessarily hot.
Both patterns (this week and next) are relatively dry; there’s no sign we have a late summer showery pattern setting up.
Enjoy the comfortable weather the rest of this week!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.