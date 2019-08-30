Labor Day Forecast

7pm Friday...

Just a quick note to let you know we've got some very nice Labor Day weather on tap.  A very weak cold front moves onto the Oregon/Washington coastline Saturday morning and dissipates as it moves inland.  So other than coastal and Coast Range showers, the weekend should be dry.  Actually I suppose the overnight/morning clouds Saturday night and Sunday morning could produce a sprinkle/shower, but that's it.  

Expect mainly sunny conditions in the eastern Columbia River Gorge, the Cascades, & all of central/eastern Oregon.

High temperatures rise a few degrees tomorrow, fall a little Sunday, then go back up above average Monday.  

Labor Day Grilling Fcst

Coastal weather looks reasonable except for those light showers at times tomorrow...

MarkBeach_Weekend3DaysFcst_PlusWaterTemp

and camping (or cabin-ing) in the Cascades looks fine as well.  No thunderstorms in the mountains this weekend

MarkCascadeCamping_3DayWeekend

Meteorological summer ends tomorrow night and I'll be working.  I'll work on a recap of Summer 2019 and hopefully get that posted by Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen

