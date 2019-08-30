7pm Friday...
Just a quick note to let you know we've got some very nice Labor Day weather on tap. A very weak cold front moves onto the Oregon/Washington coastline Saturday morning and dissipates as it moves inland. So other than coastal and Coast Range showers, the weekend should be dry. Actually I suppose the overnight/morning clouds Saturday night and Sunday morning could produce a sprinkle/shower, but that's it.
Expect mainly sunny conditions in the eastern Columbia River Gorge, the Cascades, & all of central/eastern Oregon.
High temperatures rise a few degrees tomorrow, fall a little Sunday, then go back up above average Monday.
Coastal weather looks reasonable except for those light showers at times tomorrow...
and camping (or cabin-ing) in the Cascades looks fine as well. No thunderstorms in the mountains this weekend
Meteorological summer ends tomorrow night and I'll be working. I'll work on a recap of Summer 2019 and hopefully get that posted by Sunday.
Enjoy your weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.