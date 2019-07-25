6pm Thursday…
Today was a hot one west of the Cascades. We hit 91 degrees in Portland
You see the entire Willamette Valley made it into the lower 90s. Today was the 4th day this summer with temps above 90 degrees
That’s FAR better than last year. It was a crazy hot July, & summer. Half the month baked under 90+ weather. At this time last year we were in a 9 day stretch with temps at/above 90 degrees!
This month is running right around average; highs a little below normal, lows a bit above normal.
What’s ahead? One more 90 degree day is likely tomorrow, then a good push of marine air = lots of clouds through at least noon Saturday. Then the marine layer thins Sunday morning for a warmer/sunnier day. At FOX12 we now have access to high-resolution ECMWF model data at 1 hour increments. That’s for the first 3.5 days. Very useful for upcoming snow/cold forecasting since we’ll be receiving midday and overnight runs (6z/18z) as well. In this case it shows that thick marine layer Saturday morning…
So something for everyone in the next week! Well, not if you like rain. I don’t see any decent chance for rain; but that’s normal this time of year. The ECMWF ensemble 24 hour precip forecast for the next two weeks
We appear to be somewhat locked into a “just right” weather pattern for at least the next 10 days. A hot ridge of high pressure remains somewhere just to our east, and upper-level lows go by to the north or remain well offshore. This keeps us from turning crazy hot (no heat waves), but a cool/showery pattern isn’t in sight either as those lows stay away from most of the Pacific Northwest.
Translation?
Normal summer weather continues until further notice. Daytime highs somewhere between 75 and 90 into at least the first few days of August. So get off your computer/phone and get outside!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
This weather keeps up I may have to do a fundraiser for Vertigo research.
