All evening models are in at 10pm. They are all drier, which of course means less snow for the Portland metro area. I’ve lowered the forecast a bit because of this
What does this mean?
- I think Portland will pretty much operate “as normal” tomorrow after a light morning dusting.
- As mentioned in the previous posting, if we really only get 1″ of snow roads will be just plain wet most of the time or for sure by noon
- Afternoon commute will be fine
All the other forecasts remain unchanged, a snowstorm just about everywhere south and east of the metro area. Click on each for a closer view.
The final holdout (ECMWF) model came in just before 10pm and looks like this. Seems pretty reasonable to me.
See you on the other side! That would be the other side of the snow event, I’ll post sometime tomorrow morning
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.