We’ve seen quite a warm-up the past week. We spent about two weeks in Portland with highs near/below average ending the middle of last week. But since last Wednesday temperatures have “stepped up”. Every day has been in the 60s and of course we hit 76 last Thursday.
After a very wet start to April, we’ve dried out quite a bit too. The last 10 days we’ve seen very little rain, less than 1/2″ in Portland.
Of course it has been VERY wet across much of Oregon the past 30 days. Some spots in Eastern Oregon have seen 2-3 times typical April rainfall! So it’s about time we dry out a bit.
Tonight a weak cold front drags across southern Washington and northern Oregon. Most rain/showers will be in Coast & Cascade ranges plus west slopes & foothills. WRF-GFS shows just a few sprinkles west metro and up to 1/3″ the next 24 hours in the western Gorge.
Expect a brief soaking far east metro and west slopes of the Cascades later tonight and Tuesday morning. All of us see sprinkles or light showers the next 24 hours but “wet” conditions will be mainly east metro. Beyond that a weak northerly or northeast (offshore) flow takes over Wednesday through Friday. Lots more sunshine and temps warming above normal once again.
Take a look at 10 day rain forecasts from the GFS, ECMWF, & GEM models. All are drier than average for the end of April and early May. In fact all three produce less than 1/2″ rain in much of the metro area through a week from Thursday.
That said, we’ll see a cool/showery upper-level trough move by just to our east coming up on Saturday/Sunday.
Then by 8 days from now it deepens into a cool trough along the West Coast
This is a cool pattern, but not very wet. The ECMWF 10 day precipitation anomaly shows a drier than average western USA.
This could be a setup for a late season frost in outlying areas early next week too with cool and dry air in place. So don’t plant those warm weather veggies yet!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.