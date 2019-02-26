It’s been a bright and beautiful day, but very cold (for late February) and very windy. Widespread wind gusts around 40 mph coming in from the east will continue tonight then die down quickly around sunrise.
We’ve been expecting a round of flurries for Wednesday morning, but models are just a bit “wetter” now which means we’ll get more than that. It’s a very busy afternoon so I’ll make this brief
You see a variety of model snow forecasts here, but the basic idea is that we have less than 0.20″ of precipitation to work with. If we were talking just rain, you wouldn’t even notice the difference between 0.05″ and 0.20″ rain. But in “snow” that’s the difference between a slight dusting and 2″! You see the forecast conundrum in this case; and why snow forecasting is so tough.
AM COMMUTE: Winter Weather Advisory is up for Portland metro area down to Eugene. Expect light snow showers, with little/no accumulation in some areas but up to 1” in others. There’s the outside chance someone in the west/south metro could see 2”.
There will be some snowy roads here and there in the metro area but many areas where just flurries fall could be snow-free. I wouldn’t cancel anything for now, wait and see how it looks in the morning, just like Monday
REST OF WEDNESDAY: Snow showers and sunbreaks. Roads will be fine after 10am since strong late February sun energy warms pavement quickly. High around 37 as east wind goes away.
IN THE WILLAMETTE VALLEY: South of Wilsonville to Eugene any of you could see somewhere between 2-4″. This could be a better snow-producer for Salem than the last event yesterday.
Thursday through Friday we’ll continue to see mixed showers at times. During the overnight hours it MIGHT be cold enough for sticking snow, or it may just be dry. High temps remain around 40 with lows around freezing.
I’ll be on air at 5pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, and 11pm tonight. See you there!
