11pm Thursday...
Merry Christmas everyone!
I’ll be off Friday; time to “check out” and hang out with the family. I’m back late Christmas Day. We have a 10pm show and I’ll be there. Plus we do get a nice free meal; I’m really coming in for that…
A very quick post…forecast continues to be the same. Some evening models are a little bet wetter (more white) Saturday night and Sunday. That makes me think many of us will be able to sled on the snow Sunday, or by Monday morning at the latest. Standards for doing so are quite low in our climate…1-2″ will do it. I expect 4-6″ up around 1,000′ or so. This timeline graphic covers the situation well
Enjoy your holiday! Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen