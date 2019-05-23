The weekend is just about here, and it sure won’t start with the weather we saw today. Portland hit 80 degrees this afternoon, that’s after cloudy skies through noon. It was a quick warm-up once sunshine arrived!
Strong high pressure remains in the eastern Pacific through the weekend. But a slight shift farther away from us tomorrow and Saturday allows two weak weather systems to move south out of Canada. Compared to 24 hours ago, that 2nd system Saturday is looking stronger and will give us lots of clouds and showers. That system is quite cold for late May; sticking snow will fall down to Timberline Lodge at 6,000′ or even a bit lower tomorrow evening through Sunday morning. Only hardcore tent campers will be having a good time in the mountains Friday & Saturday.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY
- The first two days (Friday & Saturday) will be cloudy, cool, and occasionally wet in Western Oregon and Washington. That includes the western Gorge and Cascades
- Sunday and Monday turn warmer again, with just a chance of an afternoon/evening shower drifting off the Cascades and down into the lowlands.
- This means Sunday/Monday are your best outdoor days with warmest temps
Forecast for the ocean beaches (this works for central Oregon coastline as well)
It’ll be very chilly camping in the Cascades through Saturday. Then much better (but not rain-free) Sunday-Monday. Expect afternoon showers to build over the mountains each of those days.
Enjoy your weekend, it appears the mild/warm weather will continue into the last few days of May (next week). That’ll wrap up another warm spring.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.