Yesterday was exciting with lots of lightning in the valley during the afternoon hours. Then outflow wind from those storms plus a switch back to onshore flow gave us gusty evening wind in the metro area. Overnight some hefty showers moved through too. Here are the weekend rain totals:
I expect a little more rain west of the Cascades this week, but I think we’ll stay below a 1.50″ total going into the Memorial Day Weekend. Maybe only an inch here in Portland. This 10 day cool/wet period only has a few days left and we’ve been cheated a bit by lows going farther south into California than initially anticipated. This is similar to a wintertime El Nino pattern. Look how dry Seattle has been and then check out San Francisco and Santa Barbara! May total so far…
Now those California numbers don’t look huge, but compared to normal they are “way out of whack” one could say. Check how the numbers above compare to typical May rain through the 19th
So Sacramento has seen 6 times the average so far this month, that includes a record .83″ today with hail showers around too.
The general weather pattern is still on track this week; a chance for showers tomorrow and Tuesday, then warming/drying the 2nd half of the week. Not TOTALLY dry, but west of the Cascades I don’t see many showers after Tuesday. Models are hinting at thunderstorms developing over the Cascades Wednesday/Thursday; we’ll see if they head straight south along the mountains or come out over the valleys. Regardless, temps will be warming the 2nd half of the week. More on that tomorrow…
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.