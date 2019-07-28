Today has been another fantastic summer day; wall to wall sunshine with high temps reaching the mid 80s west of the Cascades.
8 of the past 9 days we’ve reached 80 degrees or higher and we haven’t gone above 92 degrees. Many of us would say this is summer perfection in the Pacific Northwest.
July has been running just slightly warmer than average west of the Cascades. But statistically it’ll just be considered a “normal” July temperature-wise. Some parts of Oregon are running slightly cool for the month, but again no big departure from average. Basically kind of a “Meh” sort of July. My garden seems to like it and the pool is getting good use so no complaints from me. It’s a nice break from the excessive heat the past 4-5 summers. By the way, we still haven’t seen 3 or more consecutive days above 90. Other than those two days 97-98 degrees in early June, we just haven’t seen any sort of extended hot period. The tally for this summer so far stands at 5 days at/above 90 degrees.
My gut feeling is we will end up close to average for the year, or even a bit below. We’ve seen LOTS of 80 degree days, far more than the very cool summers of 2011, 2010, 1993 & 1983. That probably explains the happy garden; no extremely hot weather but lots of warm nights plus warm days
There is still no sign of a pattern change. That’s either a change to cooler/showery weather or a change to more ridging with hot weather.
I expect a bit more weak onshore flow Monday/Tuesday for some areas of AM clouds + cooler PM temps. Then weaker onshore flow Wednesday/Thursday = warming temps again. Probably mid-upper 80s those days. After a weak system passes close by on the way to B.C. on Friday some upper-level ridging briefly tries to assert itself along the West Coast again. So the first weekend of August looks similar to what we just saw today; plenty of sunshine and temperatures likely into the 80s.
I’ve got some time off later this week so probably no new post until Sunday the 4th.
Enjoy your week!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
