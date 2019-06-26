10pm Wednesday...
Whew! That was exciting wasn't it? Between 5-8pm thunderstorms moved through the metro area. Heaviest rain was right up along the east side of I-205 in east metro.
Officially PDX only saw 0.10", but some of you went right on over the one inch mark
One video we've been showing on FOX12 shows hail accumulating many inches deep along the side of a house as well. By the way, earlier today a severe thunderstorm covered Hwy 26 with hail near Zigzag
Back to the metro area...the line of thunderstorms pushed a large swath of "outflow" wind north and east ahead of it. Check out the peak gusts! Similar to a weak winter windstorm event
This put 26,000 PGE customers out of power (including my home) and 5,000 in Clark county. That's one of the largest numbers I've seen for thunderstorms in the metro area. The combo of lightning + wind likely led to the large number of outages. Many thunderstorm events in our area don't include the strong wind.
Note there was no Severe Thunderstorm Warning as the storms rolled through. That's because there is a specific definition:
- Large hail, 1" (quarter size) or larger
- Damaging wind gusts 58+ mph
So yes, a very exciting thunderstorm but it wasn't technically considered "severe".
Looking ahead, tomorrow we'll be under the influence of the upper-level low offshore. That means another round of showers/thunderstorms. But they shouldn't be as "organized". By that I mean they should be more like typical spring thunderstorms with just a few rumbles or flashes of lightning with the showers. Strong wind is far less likely.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.