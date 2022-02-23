3:30pm Wednesday...
A quick blog post to update you on our snow chances tomorrow morning. This evening and tonight we'll start clear and see temperatures drop into the 20s again as the east wind dies down. We will all see calm wind by sunrise.
A very weak "BC Slider" system (more like Alberta Slider) is dropping south out of Canada late tonight and early Thursday morning. Models have been showing this for several days, and we've been expecting just a few flurries. That still appears to be the case. But if we get anything more than flurries, temperatures are cold enough that snow could stick anywhere in the region.
If it was normal weather (mild), we'd be calling for sprinkles or a shower tomorrow morning. But keep in mind that sometimes that turns into a couple hours of showers. Would you even notice? Would any of us notice the difference between sprinkles and .05" of rain? Not really. But for tomorrow that could make a huge difference between a few flurries in the air and snow-covered roads.
Right now I'm seeing a mix of just flurries or up to 1/2" snow during the Thursday morning commute on all our different models
So make sure you are paying attention if you plan to head out on the roads before 9am tomorrow.
I'm only concerned about the first few hours of the day; the system quickly moves out of here and we'll be partly cloudy or mostly sunny beyond noon. Temperatures quickly warm into the 30s and lower 40s by afternoon.