9pm Friday…
Models have come into much better agreement this evening about the possibility of a wet, heavy, sloppy snowfall for some lowland areas late Saturday. Here’s what we are thinking right now
- Saturday will be a mild and “drippy day." Temperatures reach 50 or so in the Willamette Valley.
- Steady rain arrives late afternoon tomorrow, then changes to snow in spots during the evening.
- Expect a change back to rain by sunrise Sunday at the latest.
- A soaking rain continues the rest of Sunday and Monday west of the Cascades.
This tells the story, the view at 3 p.m. from the GRAF model. Warm southerly wind is just about finished over Portland as a cold front is passing overhead. This may happen a few hours later…that’s still to be decided. Notice the northwest wind and much cooler temps coming in across Astoria & Longview/Kelso
Then just 4-5 hours later…quite a change! Cool northerly breezes (or just calm) have spread down to Salem and beyond. Temperatures have dropped rapidly under a heavy rainfall. A typical sticking snow level in this situation would be around 2,000 feet or so. BUT the very heavy precipitation and light wind allow those huge flakes to survive much lower. Cool air is dragged down with those flakes. In no time you’ve got sticking snow down to 1,000 feet, then possibly as low as ground level if the precipitation is heavy enough.
By Sunday morning, the cold front has become a stationary front and slightly warmer air has moved in overhead. That ends the low elevation snow possibility.
This setup, where the lowest atmosphere becomes “isothermal” through the entire column of air, producing low elevation snow, has probably happened 4-5 times in the past 15 years in our area. Always very tricky to forecast. You need the heavy precipitation, calm/light wind, and a cool atmosphere to start. But this HAS happened in the past…50 degrees to near freezing in just a few hours.
It’s possible it’s not quite cold enough for sticking tomorrow evening and we just see lots of flakes OR parts of the metro area could see several inches of heavy wet snow! We will see how models look tomorrow morning/midday and then I’ll put out another blog post with more detail. Of course, I’ll be on TV at 10/11pm too.
For now,
1. Prepare for the possibility there could be heavy/wet and sticking snowfall SOMEWHERE in the Portland metro area sometime between 6pm Saturday and sunrise Sunday (some models have a later arrival)
2. ANYONE could see sticking snow tomorrow evening.
3. If you live near/above 1,000 feet, I think there’s a VERY GOOD chance of sticking snow tomorrow evening. And possibly quite a bit (4″+)
Just for kicks, notice the varying totals forecast by several models this evening. The contours shown on the map are from the GRAF model. All the valley snowfall is done by sunrise Sunday…it’s mainly about tomorrow evening/night.
It’s also possible rain will be the bigger story by Monday. 2-4″ would be right up with the heaviest rain we’ve seen so far this season. There may be lots of water around with high rivers by Monday.
More tomorrow…
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen