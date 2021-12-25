Merry Christmas!
We expected mixed showers today and that’s what we’ve been seeing. Except there hasn’t been much of ANYTHING in the western valleys. Now we know drier models have been correct…so far. Only .03″ in Portland so far!
Of course if those dry-ish models are correct and we don’t get that many showers tonight/tomorrow, then no sledding for many of us. Right now temperatures are in the low-upper 30s in the metro area, coolest in the higher areas of course
This is a couple degrees warmer than what I expected for 8pm when I last worked Thursday evening. Regardless, the atmosphere overhead continues to cool as cold showers continue to pivot onshore. I see it’s down to -6 (in Celsius ~4,000′ up) over Salem during the afternoon balloon sounding. That’s forecast to go to -9 by daybreak. With temps just a few degrees above freezing, any substantial snow showers will be able to stick tonight through the first few hours of daylight Sunday. In fact, just in the 10 minutes I’ve been typing, the ground at our Seaside camera, including the beach sand, has turned white! We may not see too much sticking midday tomorrow, but then cold enough again tomorrow evening and night.
HIGHLIGHTS
- ANYONE in the region north of about Florence on the coast and inland can pick up accumulating snow from this point forward.
- Expect a wide range of accumulation in the lowest elevations. A Trace to 3″ should cover most of us. An outlier 4-5″ could show up somewhere, and up in the higher hills around Portland, Newberg, Amity, Salem I could see 4-6″. It’s possible part of that falls before 10am tomorrow, then a bit more tomorrow evening/night. I know the NWS has a Winter Storm Warning up, but that’s a technicality since any one location needs 4″ or more to qualify as a WSW in the lowlands. These showers will be coming and going…not one big storm that goes on for 12-24 hours.
- Expect all roads to freeze Sunday night for the Monday morning commute
I still like this graphic, note many main roads may be just fine midday tomorrow
FOR THE WEATHER GEEKS
It’s rare for the lowest elevations to get any significant snowfall when we have a southerly wind going. That was the case today and will still be the case tomorrow, although not as strong. That wind keeps the air mixed up and sure isn’t coming from a colder region = harder to get sticking snowflakes to sea/ground level. That’s why I’m always cautious about using model “snow maps” in these situations. So marginal. Remember some models were showing sticking snow today…at 35-38 degrees. That’s not happening and that’s why we said “mixed showers Christmas Day” for many days leading up to this.
Arctic air pouring out of BC has spun up a surface low that is just west of Forks, WA. Cold arctic air is bottled up north of the red line. Bellingham is 19 with a northeast wind gusting to 40 mph! Of course the cold air over the ocean is picking up moisture, sending a stream of showers inland over southern Washington and Oregon
To get rid of the southerly breeze, it needs to die or go south of us. We will still be in a similar setup tomorrow morning at 10am, with the leftovers of the low somewhere between Olympia and Mt. Adams.
As of midday tomorrow the cold/dry arctic air has NOT arrived, so after getting close to freezing tonight, we rise back up into the mid 30s tomorrow. That’s why I think many roads might be pretty reasonable midday UNLESS some very heavy bands of snow showers develop. Typically I’d say little/no snow with this setup. But 850mb temps are -9 tomorrow, which should just barely overcome the continuing (weak) onshore flow. IF WE DON’T GET HEFTY SHOWERS tonight through tomorrow evening, we’ll get very little snow. It needs to come down at a steady clip if we want to be sledding by Monday morning. By that time (4am Monday), the low has fallen apart and is down off the Oregon coastline
Most of our models are producing somewhere between a Trace and 3″ snow along the I-5 corridor from Longview to Albany, in line with our forecasts. Fresh run of the GRAF model out this evening looks good; now through Monday morning when it dries out
The latest Euro was drier, producing more like a Trace to 2″
The fresh WRF-GFS really tries to enhance the bands of snow coming onshore… 0.5″ up north to (gulp!) 10″ around Salem or Albany areas. Seems unlikely but…we will see!
That’s it for this Christmas Evening, I’ll be on TV at 10pm. I’ll be at work tomorrow and hopefully take a look farther ahead into next week
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen