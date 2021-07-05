11pm Monday...
A very brief post to let you know the weather has S-L-O-W-E-D down across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Portland have hit 86 or 87 for the last 4 days! Not a lot of variation there.
We are in our summer dry spell with no significant rain in sight. There could be spots of drizzle west of the Cascades when the marine layer thickens Wednesday morning. Other than that, the ECMWF (GFS looks the same) ensembles show almost no chance of measurable rain the next two weeks. That's through the 20th
Just as unlikely through at least the middle of next week; a heatwave. No sign of that in the 15 day ensemble average
That's it for now. There's no need to worry about the lack of rain, there's nothing you or I can do about it. So enjoy the reliable sunshine while it's here. I'll be off the rest of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
