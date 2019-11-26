3pm Tuesday…
A quick blog post to let you know everything is proceeding according to plan. Take a look at that cyclone! A gust over 100 mph at Cape Blanco
This is the water vapor image. NOAA has a mesoscale floating sector over the storm right now. That means a pic every one minute. Check it out here, you can switch to different viewing “channels” to. For example TRUE COLOR is the typical visible view we show on TV: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=meso-meso3-10-96-0-50-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefined
We’ve dried out in the metro area and we expect a gusty east wind tonight as the low moves onshore. Then the wind dies down toward sunrise. Here’s the latest ECMWF snow forecast for the next 48 hours:
PORTLAND METRO AREA: All quiet now except for that breezy east wind tonight. Dry weather through at least Saturday and chilly, although not “arctic cold”.
CASCADES: Big snow storm tonight. Timberline/Meadows have picked up at least 15″ snow and they can expect another 10-15″ the next 24 hours.
SW OREGON: Lots of snow above the 1,500′ elevation down there. Looks a bit too warm for significant accumulation in Eugene or Roseburg. Maybe a brief wet inch this evening? Travel looks terrible south of Ashland on I-5. Wait until Thursday
CENTRAL/EASTERN OREGON: Lots of snow, plenty of winter storm warnings out over there
GORGE: Gorge should be mainly dry, but some light snow is possible at times now through Thursday AM east of Cascade Locks. I’d be surprised to see more than 1″ at river level. Much better snow accumulations in the middle/upper Hood River Valley.
That’s it for now…busy tonight on the 4pm, 5pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, & 11pm shows. You can find me there.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
