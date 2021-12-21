8pm Tuesday…
Let’s get straight to the good stuff. You probably want to know 3 things and I’ve got 3 quick answers for you:
A) “Will we get a “White Christmas” in the lowlands of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington?” UNLIKELY IN THE LOWEST ELEVATIONS CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY
B) “I have plans to go to (insert a place) this weekend or early next week, will roads be bad?” ANYWHERE IN THE HILLS, COAST RANGE, CASCADES, OR GORGE WILL BE SNOWY AT SOME POINT CHRISTMAS NIGHT & BEYOND, Plan on winter driving conditions (snow/ice) if you’re headed to any of those spots.
C) “Will the lowlands west of the Cascades (and Portland metro) turn into a frozen, arctic wasteland the last week of the year with all of us stuck at home eating dried up fruitcake?” POSSIBLY, BUT THAT WOULD NOT HAPPEN UNTIL NEXT MONDAY AT THE EARLIEST (if it happens). The Nelsens have peppermint squares, divinity, cranberry bliss bars, & peanut butter fudge to get us through. If really cold air takes over after Sunday, we could just dry out with very little snow through the middle of next week. Or a system could quickly spin up offshore, give us 3″ of snow, and then things freeze solid. It’s too far out to know, but those options are on the table.
As we approach these events I like to “rule out” what isn’t going to happen, and make it clear what IS most likely to happen.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The next three days will be mild and wet, although turning cooler. No low elevation snow. Your Christmas Eve travel plans anywhere below 1,000′ should be fine.
- Christmas Day we’ll see temperatures drop a few degrees, but most likely travel will be just fine for most of the region (west of the Cascades) below 1,000′. Sorry, the chance for an inch of snow IN Portland on Christmas Day is pretty small. Plan on “mixed showers” that day, mainly rain during the middle of the day. High temps around 40 or so.
- Boxing Day (Sunday) Just had to get that in there for the Brits! That day will be even cooler, and it’s more likely any/all showers will be in the form of snow. But temperatures will be above freezing, and I don’t see a “frozen fiasco” in Portland or anywhere else in the lowlands. Some snow accumulation is possible at some point in the day, depending on how heavy snow showers are and at what time of the day they fall. We can’t see that much detail 5 days ahead of time. Stayed tuned for Sunday details as we get closer.
Monday & beyond Things are very much up in the air with respect to how much colder we get and if/when/how much snow shows up beyond Sunday. But the clear message IS colder…
DETAILS
All models agree that we’re headed into a cold period this coming weekend and beyond. It’s still 4-7 days away, so I’m not yet confident that we’re headed into a December 1990 style freeze (a possibility), or just a few transient wet snow shower days. It’s clear that cold/dry modified arctic air will be sitting across the northern half of Washington this weekend and beyond. At this point it’s NOT clear if that airmass will move south into Oregon. If it does, that’s when we go frozen and get high temps down in the 20s. No modeling shows that happening until at least next Monday, we stay with (relatively) mild onshore flow through Sunday. Look at the WRF-GFS surface map for Christmas Eve. Mild onshore flow with a surface low up north. Cold arctic air is bottled up north of the thick red line
Not much different Christmas Day at sunset, still mild onshore flow with cold air bottled up in B.C. But notice how much colder the flow is offshore. We are getting a sort of “lake effect” with that arctic air taking a short over-water path from B.C down to our coastline. That onshore flow is getting very cold by Christmas night!
This general setup continues until Monday morning when both GFS and ECMWF models bring the “arctic front” (red line) just about down to the Oregon border. At that point onshore flow is ending and bitterly cold air is coming south through Washington.
The colors depict the upper-level trough overhead (a little chunk of the polar vortex) swinging south across western Canada. If it doesn’t “dig” any farther south and just continues east, the very cold surface airmass north of the red line never makes it here; we remain in a marginal snowy setup with sticking snow possible in the lowlands. But no big freeze. Most models agree that at least SOME of that cold stuff drops in later Monday through midweek. If that’s the case, temps drop, and we freeze up. That’s where I’ve trended the 7-day forecast with temps near/below freezing beginning Monday.
If you are traveling over the Cascades, expect snowy and difficult travel this coming weekend. Starting Thursday morning it’ll be packed snow and ice heading over the mountain, then huge loads of snow follow Friday and Christmas Day. 2-3 feet is likely during that time.
I’ll leave it at that for today since I’ve got a few shows to do this evening. More tomorrow or early Thursday!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen