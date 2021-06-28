I’ve changed the format for the heatwave…come back to this same link regularly throughout each day for quick updates as we go through the rest of this incredible weather event. Newest information FIRST. Remember you can follow me on Twitter: @marknelsenKPTV and Facebook @marknelsenweather and I'll be on TV tonight at 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11.
2pm
Salem has broken their all-time temperature record AGAIN this afternoon. 116 degrees at 2pm!
This is just ahead of the approaching marine air. 112 at PDX ties the all-time high once again. Headed for at least 114 the next few hours. Marine air is flooding inland on the west side of the valley; it should make the big move now to 5pm. Regional temps...
The Dalles is at 115, just 4 degrees short of the Oregon all-time record. Except "The Dalles" readings are taken at the airport...across the river in Washington. The all-time record for Washington state is 118 just east of the Tri-Cities.
Hang on folks...much cooler air begins arriving just 4-6 hours from now...
I'll be on TV from 4-7pm as we track the extreme numbers and cooler air arrival
11am Monday
It's the last day, but this heatwave is going out with one last blast of hot air. That will finish out this (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime event. I would not be surprised to see one of the official Portland area weather stations hit 116 degrees.
Everything is proceeding according to plan. We've got 2-3 millibars (hot) easterly gradient still going through the Gorge to keep the extreme heat going through maximum heating around 5pm. Cooler marine air is poised in the Coast Range and pressure gradients are building between the coast and Willamette Valley. It's 74 just west of Willamina, but 103 in Sheridan! Eugene is running noticeably cooler too. Hard to believe at 11am we've got temps well above 100 in a good chunk of the metro area.
And the regional temps.
850mb temperatures over Salem was a bit below the forecast, at 28.0 degrees...we will see if the coveted +30 shows up in the afternoon balloon sounding.
Portland only dropped to 76 this morning and that is a new all-time record. But wait, there's more. Many areas where it stayed breezy remained in the 80s! At my home it was 90 or higher all the way until 2am. I see a hilltop in Damascus only briefly touched 89 degrees before the sun rose. Again, this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence in those hilltop areas.
By the way, that record only stands if PDX stays at/above 75 degrees through midnight. It's possibly the big surge of marine air heading inland this evening drops us below the mid 70s by that time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.