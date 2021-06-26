I've changed the format for today and Sunday...come back to this same link  regularly throughout the day for quick updates as we go through the rest of Saturday.  Newest information FIRST.

Noon 

Looks like all is proceeding according to plan and no changes to forecast.  Rode my bike around 10-11 a.m.  Tolerable, but turning hot! 

Portland is 91 at noon; that's plus 10 from yesterday at the same time.

NoonTempsSaturday.jpg

Does that mean we'll be 105?  Could be, but humidity is still high, dewpoint of 64...yuck.  That tells me the hot atmosphere overhead hasn't surfaced or "mixed out" yet.  At some point within the next five hours, some drier air from above should surface.  When that happens the temperature will spike, then relative humidity falls.  Notice Yacolt is already 95???  It won't matter by that time since we'll be above 100 degrees.  Some other temps around the region are about what I would expect.  

NoonTempsNWSaturday.jpg

Portland only dropped to 70 last night!  A record for the day, 2nd warmest ever in June.  The other two warmest were during the 2015 heatwave.  Of course that means you just endured the warmest night in 6 years.  Even out here at home in a rural area I only had a low of 63...rare.

RecordJuneMinimums.PNG

Right now pressure gradients around the region are light northerly, or very light easterly across the Cascades.  Wind is light east in the Gorge, but stronger easterlies are arriving on many ridges.  I see Middle Mountain in the Hood River Valley is blowing along with Larch Mtn. and Three Corner Rock Washington.  That's a sign the blistering hot easterly flow has begun overhead.

I haven't made the forecast yet, waiting to see what happens this afternoon with regard to raising tomorrow's all-time high temp forecast. Morning GRAF & ECMWF models are the same...forecasting well above 110 both tomorrow and Monday as that dry east wind surfaces both days

Graf_12zSaturdayAM_June26th SAVE.png

That's it for now.

