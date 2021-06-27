I’ve changed the format for the weekend…come back to this same link regularly throughout each day for quick updates as we go through the rest of this incredible heat wave.  Newest information FIRST. Remember you can follow me on Twitter: @marknelsenKPTV and Facebook @marknelsenweather

10am

The heat is on big time this morning, as expected we are starting warmer and heating up much more quickly. Current temps

Sunday10amTemps.jpg

And regional temps

Sunday10amNWTemps.jpg

What grabs my attention right now:

  1. 850mb temp (about 4,000') over Salem was measured at +26.4 degrees (C) this morning. About 2 degrees below all-time record. Expected to rise to a record +30 by afternoon
  2. Overnight low was bad, but we did not set an all-time record in Portland. Down into the lower 70s
  3. Easterly gradient and breezes have developed as expected. Gusts 25-35 mph at Vista House, and wherever that wind surfaces temperatures are skyrocketing
  4. It's 100 (at two separate wx stations) in Yacolt...at 10:18am. Astounding...east wind has surfaced there.  I've got 95 at my home in the woods east of Corbett.  Easterly breeze here too.
  5. It's 92 already on the Long Beach Peninsula (Ocean Park). Blazing hot for some of you on the coastline the next 6 hours. Mainly north of Pacific City.
  6. PDX is 88 at 10am, already 6 degrees hotter than 10am Saturday

Hang on...it's going to be a rough day...

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments