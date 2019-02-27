Well that was fun; if you were out driving in the metro area around midnight it was a brief snowstorm with the east wind blowing/drifting the snow on the freeways. That was the “snowiest” I had seen since last February. The rest of the night was relatively quiet and accumulations have “behaved” according to the forecast so far. That means a bunch of snow south of Portland metro again, but not much here. It was a good night to be in Salem, Albany, & Eugene if you want snow. The TRACE TO 1″ forecast in the metro area was good.
It appears little/no snow fell in Vancouver so far and less than 1″ in the rest of the metro area up to this point. The big difference this time is the frozen roads; a dry snow due to that cold east wind. OFFICIALLY 0.1″ FELL AT THE PORTLAND NWS OFFICE (SO FAR). That makes this the 4th measurable snowfall of the season, all in the past few weeks of course.
Farther south, several inches have fallen in the Willamette Valley. I see an official 2″ measurement in Albany, then 5″ in Eugene followed by freezing rain (ice glazing) during the night. Yuck.
WHAT HAPPENS THE REST OF TODAY?
- Snow showers should taper off, but they will continue off/on the rest of the day. In the next hour or two anyone could still see some additional accumulation. But after 10am it sure won’t be sticking to roads as temps gradually warm
- Expect a few sunbreaks later this afternoon with a cold high around 37 degrees. That annoying & cold east wind will continue to back off as well
- EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE CLEAR
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Light showers will continue to rotate inland through the area with breaks between. The cold airmass will gradually modify the next two days. That means IF temperatures drop below freezing tonight and IF showers show up between 11pm and 9am, anyone could get a skiff of snow on the ground again. But don’t count on another snow or delay-day for the kids Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
