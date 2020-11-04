What a warm day! Temperatures clipped the 70 degree mark in the metro area today; on November 4th. Portland was just one degree shy of the 69 degree record, and Troutdale broke it at 69 degrees. Even warmer temps to our south and east. It was the warmest day in the past three weeks in Portland
I see The Dalles, Meacham, and Yakima all broke record highs for the date. Of course it was just two days ago that Redmond broke their all-time November high temperature record of 76...reaching 80 degrees!
In fact it's a bit strange that our temperatures have gone uphill in the time of year they typically go down. Remember that 48 degree sunny day with a gusty east wind? That was the coldest so far this season
I've been negligent in posting the past week or so. Slow weather, working on new weather graphics, and election drama has distracted me. But as we move deeper into November the weather action usually picks up. Although this year things are looking quite benign through mid-month.
Right now a very warm upper-level ridge is fading away, weak systems are pushing into the PACNW
A Pacific frontal system is getting organized offshore as cold air drops into the Gulf of Alaska under a developing upper-level low. Look at the change by Friday! That cold low has dropped down the central California coastline.
This gives us the "big rain event" of the week. Now through Friday afternoon, the GRAF model is showing up to an inch of rain in western valleys of OR/SW WA. Thursday is definitely an "indoor" day.
A secondary upper trough drops straight south out of Canada Saturday; it helps carve out a huge trough over the western USA. Las Vegas was in the mid 80s today, but only 50s by Sunday...
There won't be much rain with that secondary system so this weekend will be mainly dry; most likely some afternoon showers popping up Saturday though. In the Portland area, temperatures cool off from 60s today to upper 40s Saturday/Sunday. Back to normal and then below. The pattern remains cooler than normal through the middle of next week, here comes another upper-level trough dropping down along the BC coastline Tuesday. This typically isn't an especially wet setup, but cool
I expect at least a bit of snow in the Cascades the next few days as temps cool, but not a huge dump around Mt. Hood since snow levels will be relatively high through most of the precipitation.
At least it'll be a start, but I sure don't see skiing by November 10th.
So enjoy the rain tomorrow and refreshing/chilly weather over the weekend. Those leaves should be turning crunchy again by later Sunday/Monday as we dry out.
Don't forget to subscribe to our FOX12 WEATHER podcast. Lots of weather geek talk every week or so. We're on episode #9 and another should drop next week. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or just go directly to the weather page on www.kptv.com
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.