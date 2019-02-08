9:30pm Update: It’s Happening! Snow in East & North Metro
As mentioned in the midday post, sure enough a mild southerly wind developed and is keeping about 1/2 of the metro area south of the Columbia River and West Hills well above freezing.
That warmer part of the metro has only seen a snow/rain mix or just plain rain depending on your location. Lack of that mild wind has brought 1/2″ to 1″ in areas around Scappose, St. Helens, and earlier around Battle Ground, all on the north side of the metro area. La Center (at 600′) picked up 3″ so far. Now I see I-84 covered in snow east of I-205.
And now some good news if you want real snow. That will be the maximum extent of the southerly wind. From here on out through the night it backs off. Right now easterly flow is picking up through the Gorge. It’s snowing in much of the eastern metro area. That includes Happy Valley, Gresham, Camas, Troutdale, Damascus, and Oregon City. Remember that ECMWF model I showed earlier (and other models) had the cold easterly wind taking over after 10pm or so, that should change much of the metro area over to snow as we head toward midnight and beyond.
Our forecast remains the same for all areas. No need to update any of these
The final model run (before this event) of WRF-GFS from UW show just about the same thing, some areas of 2″+ snow in metro. But most areas less than 2″ (or even less) in the Willamette Valley.
HRRR model is somewhat similar with some parts of metro getting less than 2″ out of this event.
We’ll see how it ends up overnight. The main change will be increasing cold easterly wind blowing out of the Gorge bringing some drifting snow east of I-205 and eventually into the West Hills too by morning.
QUICK LOOK AHEAD
There has been lots of talk about a possible snow event Sunday night and Monday. There is no guarantee that’s going to happen. In fact both the evening GEM and GFS models put is into a mild southerly wind from later Sunday night through Tuesday. That could possibly leave the Willamette Valley and Portland metro area with mainly rain through that event. After we finish up this event tomorrow afternoon I’ll take a closer look at that of course. No reason to get all wound up about a third snow event that may not even happen!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Friday Noon Snow UpdateFebruary 8, 2019
12:30pm Friday…
All the morning maps/models are in. Here’s the latest
HIGHLIGHTS TONIGHT
WINTER STORM WARNING METRO
Snow showers arrive in the metro area around 5-6pm this evening
At that point temperatures will be several degrees above freezing everywhere except northern Clark County, near/above 1,000′ (West Hills), and right around the west end of the Gorge.
For most of us the snow won’t stick to roads initially and most likely the evening commute will be fine. But watch out in northern Clark County plus near the Gorge.
During the night snow continues and temperatures fall to freezing north and east metro near the Gorge, plus in the hills. Much of west and south metro may stay a few notches above freezing with little snow accumulation.
By sunrise, most roads north, central, & east metro should be snowy and/or frozen as cold east wind returns from the Gorge. Many roads west of the West Hills and Clackamas county south into the valley will likely be wet or just slushy
HIGHLIGHTS SATURDAY DAYTIME
Snow showers continue, although not much additional accumulation after noon
Many roads where not much snow fell (west/south metro) may be just wet or in pretty decent shape. But lots of snow on roads in Clark county and eastern Multnomah County close to the Gorge.
The Columbia River Gorge will be snowy and frozen Saturday
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Mainly dry with little/no additional snow accumulation. EVERYONE SEES FREEZING BY SUNDAY A.M.
HOW MUCH SNOW?
TRACE – 4″ IN THE METRO AREA, highest totals north and east metro, could be very little for some out in western and southern areas (Hillsboro, Sherwood, Wilsonville, Molalla). A tough call though, if we get lucky ALL of us see 2-4″. I just want to warn you, at this point I see a possibility you may not get “sleddable” snow west/south metro. I’ll be happy to be wrong on this one
2-5″ northern Clark County, St. Helens, and on up through Longview
4-10″ Columbia River Gorge, blowing and drifting snow west end as east wind returns by sunrise
TRACE-2″ Willamette Valley from Wilsonville south to Eugene
TRACE-2″ Oregon and SW Washington coastline, higher amounts Cannon Beach north, lesser down on central coast, and most of that late tomorrow after temps fall to freezing
TECHNICAL TALK FOR WX GEEKS
As models started showing yesterday evening, there are very strong hints that a southerly breeze will be lifting the sticking snow level off the valley floor this evening and into a good part of the overnight hours. It’s already beginning to show up at Salem with a temp near 40 and dewpoint up to 30. ALL models show a “warm tongue” of air moving north to the middle of the metro area this evening and tonight. Even the Euro has a 20 mph wind just 300′ off the surface all the way up to PDX. Sure it’s not very warm to the south but warm enough to lift the snow level up around 500′ or beyond for these southern areas.
Right now pressure gradient trends support this. At noon we’ve got a 3 millibar south-north gradient Eugene to Olympia and Gorge gradient down to under 2 millibars. That’s because a surface low is developing to the north. Now by 4am the surface low is west of us, we lose the southerly breeze, and cold Gorge wind is returning, EVERYONE in metro area can see sticking snow at that point. I think it’s likely all of us in the metro area wake up to at least a coating of white.
and by 10am Saturday it’s all about the cold east wind pouring out of the Gorge
So I see a setup where it’s tough to get much sticking snow south/west metro through a good chunk of the night (when most precipitation is falling) and it stays just barely cold enough for a nice dumping central/north/east metro. Then many of those same areas will drop to or below freezing by sunrise. Messy roads there. You see the lack of snow west metro and into the valley on the ECMWF snowfall accumulation map. Even this model has backed off a bit from previous runs. I also don’t want to neglect the GEM model from Canada. It alone is trying for 4-8″ in the metro area! Those Canadians are always crossing the border with their snow…so annoying.
The WRF-GFS, NAM, NAM-MM5, NAM-WRF, HDRPS, and GFS all say we get very little snow in the metro area with 2″ confined to hills and northern Clark County. A good example is the NAM-WRF.
If my forecast works out correctly (it’s never EXACTLY as we expect!), much of the night and the daytime tomorrow we’ll see pretty decent road conditions for lower elevations south of the metro area.
I’ll be on TV all evening, and fresh model info will come in between 7-10pm. Plus as precipitation starts falling we should know within a couple of hours which way this is going to go, will the mild southerly breeze keep snow off much of valley floor or not? Oh the drama…
I’ll tackle Sunday night and Monday’s snow event in a later post, likely tomorrow, but for now you can assume there will be at least some additional snow at that time.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Timing Speeds Up, Snow Arrival May Clip End of P.M. CommuteFebruary 7, 2019
11pm Thursday…
As we get closer to a (big?) event like this, we narrow down the timing and snowfall forecast. That’s happening this evening now that all model runs are in. Nothing really new model-wise until late morning Friday.
THE CHANGES
1) If you have a choice between a two-wheel drive and 4×4? Take the 4×4 to work Friday. For example my wife & I have a pickup and a Subaru. I just decided the 4×4 would be a much better choice just in case roads turn snowy quickly in the evening. No, she won’t get stranded on the side of the road, the other vehicle will be at home.
2) Models are all faster with snow arrival, coming in right near the end of the evening commute (6-9pm). At first it may not stick. But considering the cold airmass over us and very dry air to start, I’m thinking temps may fall quickly and wet roads freeze up at some point in the evening. Or snow starts sticking on top of slick ice underneath…you get the idea. As of now I’m expecting that evening commute to be okay, but it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead JUST IN CASE we’re a few hours off!
3) Most of the snowfall will be tomorrow evening through very early Saturday. Less now during the day Saturday with the faster timing. This means roads will likely be snowy and icy right away Saturday, but the rising February sun angle could mean much better afternoon conditions…maybe.
4) I’m still thinking 1-4″ snow, although more dependable models are in the 2-4″ range. Regardless there’s no reason to change the forecast for now. Here’s what I’m quite confident with now…
And what is still a bit unresolved
I’ve sped up the timing for Wilsonville down to Eugene in the Willamette Valley and along the coastline. The Columbia River Gorge will be windy, snowy, and cold Friday night and Saturday.
Here’s a look at all the evening model run forecast numbers. The colored contours are the ECMWF only
I’ll be posting again late tomorrow morning or around noon.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Saturday Snow UpdateFebruary 7, 2019
1:30pm Thursday…
Now we’re within a couple of days of a Friday night and Saturday “snow event” so it’s time to put out a few numbers. I’ll make this posting quite a bit briefer than yesterday’s. BTW, I know we have an issue with readability on mobile devices…we’re working on it
At this point it looks to me that at least PART (if not all) of the metro area will be getting “sleddable” snow from late Friday night through Saturday evening, when we dry out. By that I mean at least 2″ snow.
HOW MUCH SNOW COULD FALL?
(this is between Friday night and Saturday evening, subject to change in the next 36 hours as we get new info)
PORTLAND METRO UP TO LONGVIEW 1-4″, most near Gorge & Clark County, least south & west metro.
SOUTH OF METRO DOWN TO ALBANY Trace-2″, most likely not anything Friday night, a bit too warm
NORTH OREGON & S.W. WASHINGTON COAST Trace-2″, highest total up around Cannon Beach to Long Beach
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE 3-6″, This is from Corbett/Mt. Pleasant areas eastward. A typical east-wind driven snow; expect blowing/drifting snow entire west end. Cold, windy, and snowy!
THE GENERAL PLAN
Models are in a bit better agreement today, at least the dependable WRF, ECMWF, and GEM. America’s pride, the GFS model, appears to be out to lunch. Too warm and it produces little to no snow through Monday! Our RPM model takes its input from that GFS so you see it isn’t doing much either
The GEM, not shown here is “wetter”, producing more like 3-6″ snowfall all the way from Longview to Eugene. I’ve ignored that for now as well.
Precipitation arrives Friday evening in the valleys, and at that point it’ll be maybe 5 degrees too warm for sticking snow, except near the Gorge where evaporative cooling and leftover east wind will keep temps at/below freezing
ALL models show that we wake up to snow showers Saturday morning, with the WRF and ECMWF already spreading cold (below freezing) air through the central/east metro.
All models also agree that anything wet freezes solid Saturday evening, regardless of how much snow we get, or don’t get. EXPECT ICY/SNOWY ROADS SATURDAY NIGHT AND AT LEAST THE FIRST HALF OF SUNDAY
STILL ONE HUGE “UNKNOWN” AT THIS POINT
- Do we just get scattered light snow showers Saturday? Just one inch? If so, then metro area roads could remain in good shape due to strengthening February sun energy keeping pavement temps above freezing
- OR…is it steady snowfall, freezing up metro roads right away in the morning as the cold east wind arrives? If so, that’s a real snowstorm (several inches) and traffic grinds to a halt right away or during the day in our area. That would include blowing and drifting snow in the east metro and hills.
I know many of you have events on Saturday and it’s a tough call. I’m leaning toward at least the central/east half of metro turning snowy/icy during the day or even starting out that way at daybreak. I do feel pretty confident that from Wilsonville south there’s a decent chance roads are just fine until late in the day. ‘ll have a better idea tomorrow.
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER A FROZEN SUNDAY MORNING?
- NO SNOW, A DRY DAY A very slow thaw on some roads, but shady areas and hills stay locked in ice.
- Cold east wind keeps us mainly frozen through the middle of next week!
- A 2nd system arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday morning. We could see at least 2″ with this one, possibly more. Yes, Monday morning we will likely be locked in a beautiful white coating of snow across the entire metro area.
- This is crazy, but a THIRD system with possibly a lot more moisture runs right over the cold east wind Monday night and Tuesday. Models are all over the place with this one. Anything from just light snow up to many inches.
THIS COULD BE A HISTORIC & SNOWY 5 DAY STRETCH FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY IN NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Good Chance For Weekend SnowFebruary 6, 2019
5:30pm Wednesday…
I’ve mentioned in the past week that we’re in an unusually cold period through at least Valentine’s Day. And we’ve known there would be multiple chances for low elevation snow. It looks like this weekend will be one of those and there’s a pretty good chance it’ll affect your travel.
First, I’ll dial back the weather drama. This time unfortunately it’s coming not just from other news organizations but a local weather source or two as well. Because models always do so poorly with snow total forecasting well ahead of time, as meteorologists we typically don’t give specific snow forecasts until about 2 days out. For example for this last snow event, at one point 4 days ahead of time some models were showing 4-6″! Luckily I didn’t jump on that (shoot a graphic out to Twitter) and once we got within two days of the event we started giving you that general Trace to 2″ forecast. To summarize, we don’t yet know if this will be just a light snow event with an inch or two on Saturday & Saturday night or does Portland turn into a snowy, cold, hell with 5″ on the ground by evening. It’s too early and models disagree, so anyone telling you exactly how much snow is going to fall Saturday is either making a little Click-Bait or being a bit irresponsible. No one knows yet how much snow is going to fall (or not fall) on Saturday.
But we all have lives to plan right? That includes me, so…
HERE’S WHAT WE DO KNOW
- There’s a good chance, from the Portland metro area north into Washington, snow starts sticking at some point Saturday and we get a snow storm as a cold system drops down the coastline. By late in the day, cold Gorge wind will likely begin to freeze up roads/streets. It’s too early to know if that’s just central/east metro closer to Gorge or if the entire metro area freezes up quickly in the afternoon.
- You may need to alter your plans for the 2nd half of Saturday and into Sunday because…
- Models are all consistent showing that cold Gorge wind spreading over entire metro area by Sunday morning and freezing solid whatever falls (regardless of snow amount). Sunday we likely stay frozen, thus altering your travel plans for that day too
- There will likely be another snow event sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday; each model is VERY different at this point. Some say very little and slightly too warm, others give us a ton of snow.
- The Columbia River Gorge, westside elevations above 1,000′, and Cowlitz/Columbia counties north are in the “snow business” from Friday night until further notice. Friday night through early next week have the potential of bringing MANY inches of snow in those areas.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET
- How much snow will fall Saturday…just an inch? or a real Portland snowstorm with many inches and a cold east wind drifting that around? No one knows yet
- Exactly when roads in the lowest elevations could freeze up Saturday, or does it just wait until Saturday evening when colder east wind arrives? We’ve got two more days to figure that out.
- Details about what happens beyond Sunday. Some models are mainly dry, others bring a big slug of snow in for Monday morning’s commute. Others say no real snow until Monday night. One says slightly too warm with mild southerly breeze Monday midday through Tuesday afternoon in much of metro area (ECMWF).
WHAT’S AHEAD THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Should be uneventful west of the Cascades in the lowlands, although light flurries could drop a dusting if they show up Friday morning. Temps rise above freezing Friday = roads should be all clear even if there is a dusting somewhere in the morning
FRIDAY NIGHT & EARLY SATURDAY
We’re back into the “snow showers into the hills” setup from Portland metro south and at the beaches. I think (at this point) it’s unlikely we wake up to a frozen Saturday morning with widespread sticking snow in the metro area. Only one model is showing that. Tomorrow we should have a much better idea what’s ahead for this weekend
FOR THE WEATHER GEEKS
As another surge of cold arctic air drops into the Pacific Northwest Friday night through Sunday, the setup appears to be just about perfect for a snow storm somewhere between Puget Sound and Salem (and along the coastline). Growing up in this area, watching the weather all those years, and attending the UW, I’ve always known a surface low dropping down the coastline with cold high pressure to the north and east IS the snowstorm setup for us. That’s what ALL models show during this period…no disagreement. See the slideshow.
But everything has to be just right to get that snowstorm (including lots of precipitation). The WRF-GFS is fastest with the cold air, converting us from “snow in the hills” Friday night to “snow to valley floor” right away Saturday morning. I’m trusting the ECMWF/NAM/GFS with the slower arrival of cold air, both from the wrap-around stuff coming onshore and east wind through the Gorge; they did much better this last time. Although even that WRF shows the dreaded “warm tongue” of southerly flow keeping snow off the valley floor through Saturday afternoon (and just fine road conditions) in west metro, & south/southeast metro. This says only east wind areas get decent snow during the day. Of course that includes Clark County and north of Tillamook along the coast.
ALL models show the cold air surging in from the east by evening. Snowfall by 10pm Saturday from the GFS, an even slower arrival of cold east wind, only a dusting to 1″ in the entire metro area.
ECMWF seems reasonable changing us over to sticking snow the 2nd half of Saturday. By 10pm Saturday it’s giving us 1-4″ as we’re totally frozen with a strong east wind blowing. Again, you see that very little falls south of Wilsonville in the Valley. In general the ECMWF just isn’t as “wet” as other models, thus the lower totals up in S.W. Washington
That’s enough for now…dinner time! I’ll be working most (or all) days between now and the latter part of next week. I’ll be keeping a close eye on things as they develop. Now if/when I really do see a snowstorm? Then you’ll see more colored text, big fonts, and excessive tweets/Facebook posts. Otherwise I’ll keep it to all info and no hype.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Snow Wrap-Up & Brief Look AheadFebruary 5, 2019
Noon Tuesday…
That was fun wasn’t it? We avoided a rush hour mess yesterday evening by only a couple hours. Around 7:30pm I was thinking we’d get nothing more than a dusting in much of the metro area and was about to “call off” the Trace-2″ forecast for east metro. Then radar started filling in and it snowed lightly well into the overnight hours. At the official Portland snow observing site 1.4″ fell from this system.
I just spent an hour working (playing) with my Craigslist special snow blower. I had it parked in the garage and assumed I wouldn’t need it this year. Instead somehow I ended up with 1.5″ yesterday and another 5″ during the night around 1,000′ east of Corbett! There is nothing more satisfying than a clean driveway. Sure it’s fun, but it would get REAL old after 3-4 months in a snowy climate.
A few thoughts
- This was a rare situation where we were able to get a metro-wide (light) snowfall and widespread temps below freezing. That was WITHOUT a cold east wind blowing out of the Gorge. That’s because the cold/dry modified arctic air came down from the north instead of from the east (through the Gorge)
- Total snowfall was close to the forecast as well. It’s never EXACTLY as we say, but this time things worked out in the end.
- Dusting to 2″ was right on for central/east metro and Clark county.
- 3-5″ far eastern areas and into the Gorge was close and it was very elevation-driven out there. Models showed maybe 8″ or more in central/eastern Gorge. Looks like that happened in spots above 500′
- Nothing to a Dusting was too low a forecast for west metro and down to Salem. Some spots had up to an inch west side and down into the valley. Still, the ECMWF forecast from yesterday was reasonably close
Temperatures are S L O W L Y climbing early this afternoon, climbing above freezing in sunny spots and a bit slower to rise in cloudy areas.
Skies should clear all areas by sunset. Of course that means we’ll see icy areas in the morning but not nearly as widespread as today because no fresh snow will fall and many streets will dry out the rest of the day. All freeways/highways will be fine. It’ll be side roads/streets that remain wet today.
With clear sky, dry air, and still reasonably long nights this late into the winter, we’ve got a cold night ahead. Temperatures drop into the upper teens in the coldest areas and at least 25 here in the city. It’ll be the coldest night of the season so far, but that’s not too tough to do considering how mild it has been. Those aren’t “pipe-busting” temps generally, but your plants will suddenly realize spring weather is not happening in the first half of February!
Looking further ahead
The next chance for precipitation (rain or snow) isn’t until Friday, any maybe not until later in the day. Not sure if it’ll be cold enough for a widespread snowfall again or not, but the possibility is there. I’ll look that that more closely this afternoon and we’ll see what it looks like after evening models come in.
A full listing of snow totals can be found at the link and I’ve copied the 10am version as well.
Public Information Statement...Updated National Weather Service Portland OR 1000 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019 ...Overnight (Feb 4-5th 2019) Snowfall Totals... Location Snow (in) Duration Report Time Elevation (ft) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ...Portland Metro... Aloha......................1.0 12 hr 0620 AM PST 02/05 UNK Beaverton 3 SW.............1.0 12 hr 0520 AM PST 02/05 200 ft Beavercreek................1.0 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 441 ft Canby NW...................0.5 24 hr 0724 AM PST 02/05 165 ft Canby......................1.0 6 hr 1220 AM PST 02/05 UNK Canby......................1.1 12 hr 0233 AM PST 02/05 UNK Clackamas..................1.3 12 hr 0630 AM PST 02/05 300 ft Clackamas..................0.8 6 hr 0500 AM PST 02/05 330 ft Durham.....................0.5 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 150 ft Gresham....................2.0 12 hr 0624 AM PST 02/05 UNK Happy Valley...............1.4 12 hr 0926 AM PST 02/05 710 ft Happy Valley...............1.0 12 hr 0835 AM PST 02/05 618 ft Helvetia...................1.0 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 500 ft King City..................1.0 24 hr 0325 AM PST 02/05 170 ft Maywood Park...............2.0 12 hr 0535 AM PST 02/05 UNK Milwaukie S................0.7 12 hr 0710 AM PST 02/05 100 ft Oregon City................1.5 12 hr 0410 AM PST 02/05 UNK Portland...................0.5 24 hr 0926 AM PST 02/05 UNK Portland...................1.5 12 hr 0354 AM PST 02/05 190 ft Portland...................1.0 12 hr 0712 AM PST 02/05 50 ft Portland - Arbor Lodge.....1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 150 ft Portland - Garden Home.....1.0 24 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 400 ft Portland - Ladds Addition..1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 100 ft Portland - Montavilla......1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 270 ft Portland - Mt Scott........1.5 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 390 ft Portland - NWS Office......1.2 8 hr 0351 AM PST 02/05 30 ft Portland - PDX Heights.....1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 500 ft Portland - Rose City Park..1.5 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 210 ft Portland - Sabin...........0.8 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 160 ft Portland - SE Hawthorne....1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 200 ft Portland - West Haven......0.8 12 hr 0430 AM PST 02/05 480 ft Tigard.....................1.5 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 475 ft Tigard.....................1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 200 ft West Linn..................1.3 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 210 ft Wilsonville................0.9 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 190 ft ...Vancouver Metro... Battle Ground..............0.6 24 hr 1205 AM PST 02/05 UNK Battle Ground..............1.3 12 hr 0545 AM PST 02/05 UNK Brush Prairie..............2.2 12 hr 0928 AM PST 02/05 700 ft Camas......................4.0 24 hr 0606 PM PST 02/04 1400 ft Camas 5.5 NE...............3.8 24 hr 1000 AM PST 02/05 950 ft Camas......................1.0 12 hr 0648 AM PST 02/05 51 ft La Center..................1.0 12 hr 0500 AM PST 02/05 UNK Salmon Creek...............0.5 12 hr 0548 AM PST 02/05 UNK Vancouver E - Green Mtn....2.0 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 350 ft Vancouver NE...............2.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 250 ft Vancouver..................1.5 24 hr 0849 AM PST 02/05 242 ft Vancouver..................1.6 12 hr 0720 AM PST 02/05 254 ft Vancouver..................1.3 12 hr 0705 AM PST 02/05 141 ft Vancouver..................1.0 12 hr 0535 AM PST 02/05 UNK Vancouver..................0.5 12 hr 0525 AM PST 02/05 UNK Washougal West.............3.5 12 hr 0823 AM PST 02/05 515 ft ...Central Willamette Valley... Albany.....................1.5 12 hr 0917 AM PST 02/05 300 ft Albany.....................1.0 10 hr 0607 AM PST 02/05 220 ft Newberg - Parrett Mtn......1.0 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 650 ft Bald Peak SP...............1.0 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 1200 ft Salem......................1.0 24 hr 1219 AM PST 02/05 UNK Salem......................1.0 12 hr 0726 AM PST 02/05 212 ft Salem S Hills..............1.5 12 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 490 ft Salem......................2.0 6 hr 0332 AM PST 02/05 UNK ...Southern Willamette Valley... Corvallis..................1.2 12 hr 0800 AM PST 02/05 260 ft Corvallis..................0.8 12 hr 0723 AM PST 02/05 287 ft Corvallis..................0.8 12 hr 0719 AM PST 02/05 260 ft Corvallis..................0.5 6 hr 0335 AM PST 02/05 UNK Eugene Airport.............0.3 12 hr 0928 AM PST 02/05 UNK Lebanon....................1.8 24 hr 0633 AM PST 02/05 500 ft Lebanon....................2.0 12 hr 0714 AM PST 02/05 690 ft ...Cascade Foothills... Estacada...................6.0 24 hr 1000 AM PST 02/05 1200 ft Cottage Grove..............2.0 24 hr 0627 AM PST 02/05 1000 ft Sandy......................3.0 24 hr 1030 AM PST 02/05 856 ft Sandy 3 E..................2.0 12 hr 0545 AM PST 02/05 UNK ...West Gorge... CAPE Horn..................7.0 24 hr 0912 AM PST 02/05 1200 ft CAPE Horn..................3.0 24 hr 0854 AM PST 02/05 500 ft Corbett 3 E................5.0 24 hr 0100 AM PST 02/05 1000 ft Corbett....................4.0 24 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 800 ft Cruzatt....................1.3 24 hr 0851 AM PST 02/05 UNK Franz Lake.................3.0 24 hr 0831 AM PST 02/05 700 ft Home Valley................1.5 24 hr 0836 AM PST 02/05 350 ft North Bonneville...........1.0 24 hr 0930 AM PST 02/05 66 ft Stevenson..................1.0 24 hr 0900 AM PST 02/05 128 ft ...Central Gorge... Hood River E...............7.0 24 hr 0834 AM PST 02/05 1300 ft Hood River.................5.0 24 hr 0350 AM PST 02/05 UNK Hood River - Panorama Pt...4.0 24 hr 0914 AM PST 02/05 600 ft Hood River.................4.0 12 hr 0709 AM PST 02/05 200 ft Pine Grove.................6.5 24 hr 0904 AM PST 02/05 1000 ft Underwood..................5.5 24 hr 0838 AM PST 02/05 1250 ft Underwood..................4.0 24 hr 0902 AM PST 02/05 680 ft ...Upper Hood River Valley... Mt Hood....................6.0 24 hr 0930 AM PST 02/05 1792 ft Odell......................5.0 24 hr 0830 AM PST 02/05 UNK Parkdale...................6.5 24 hr 0827 AM PST 02/05 1400 ft Parkdale...................6.0 24 hr 0825 AM PST 02/05 1750 ft Parkdale...................6.0 24 hr 0700 AM PST 02/05 UNK ...Coast Range... Swiss Home.................0.4 12 hr 0805 AM PST 02/05 750 ft
9:30pm: Light Snow Falling, Forecast On TrackFebruary 4, 2019
We got lucky this evening and avoided widespread snow during the commute. Instead it started around 8pm in the central/east side of the metro area. At this hour everyone is below freezing in Portland
Of course that means snow is sticking everywhere except for treated roads. I’ve also seen pics of pavement that is wet; likely slow to cool after a warm winter so far. Eventually an entire night of temps in the 20s will freeze these roads as well.
FORECAST
WEST HILLS AND CENTRAL/EAST METRO
- A Trace to 2″ this evening & tonight.
- The 2″ total is more likely out east of I-205 (Gresham, Happy Valley, Camas, Battle Ground)
- 2-4″ east of Washougal, Corbett, Sandy, Estacada
- Snowy roads likely for morning commute in hills and east of I-205, plus Clark County
WEST METRO & SOUTH METRO TO SALEM
- Less than 1/2″, None for many of you
- Just a few icy road spots
Snow showers should finally end by 4am or so. Tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy with slowly melting roads during the morning.
