I’ll be on vacation and out of town Thursday through most of next week, so here’s a quick update. It’s too bad I’ll miss the first soaking of fall this weekend!
Here’s the plan:
- The next two days (Thursday/Friday) will be all or mainly dry from Portland south and east. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s the next two days too. There COULD be a sprinkles or a light shower during the daytime Friday, but that’s it.
- Real rain, “the soaking”, doesn’t begin until sometime after sunset Friday evening. At this point it appears high school football games could be dry; or at least you shouldn’t see any downpours
- The bulk of heavy rain (about 1/2″ in western valleys), falls Friday night through early Saturday morning.
- Showers continue off and on Saturday, although they may not be very intense. Expect the usual downpours, then sunbreaks, then a rumble of thunder etc.…
- Sunday appears to be the wetter of the two days this weekend. More frequent and intense showers are likely. This can be the setup where we get funnel clouds too.
- It’s back to warm and dry weather most or all next work week. This is a “one-shot” deal, not the beginning of a cool and wet period.
In general, weather forecast models have been in good agreement on the wet pattern this weekend. A cool and broad upper-level trough settles over the Pacific Northwest late Friday through Monday. You see the much lower than normal heights (around 18,000′ up in atmosphere) midday Sunday.
Ahead of that cool trough, a wet Pacific frontal system first aims at Washington state on Friday. This is the change the past 24 hours. Originally models were thinking the system would be farther south to start. But now it’s obvious just about all rain remains in Washington on Friday. THEN, Friday night and Saturday it slides south through Oregon. In the end our total rainfall is still the same mentioned (previous blog post) a few days ago; about 1″ or so in the western valleys by the time we dry out Monday. This is the morning ECMWF model. It’s interesting that both GFS and ECMWF ensembles show about 1.5″…good agreement.
And you see the widespread 2-3″ in the Coast and Cascade ranges. This will put Fire Season 2021 partially into the grave. There won’t be much left of those fire complexes burning on the west slope of the Cascades.
Sunday’s snow level (the lowest elevation we’ll see sticking snow) in the Cascades is close to Timberline Lodge…could be a mix there, or even a dusting by Monday morning. But of course, it’s too early and too warm for pass elevation snow.
After a few leftover (light) showers Monday, it’s back to mainly or all dry weather next week.
I see about 1/2 of the European’s model ensembles generate measurable rain again AFTER this weekend in the last week of the month. But 1/2 do not. It would be perfectly normal to see a round of showers again in the last week of the month. That said, my gut feeling is that the last week of September will be much improved from this coming weekend!
Enjoy the rain this weekend! After 3 months of dry weather, FOLLOWING the driest spring on record, we desperately need it. I will be back at work that last weekend of the month.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
