9pm Thursday…
We’ve crossed into the 2nd half of December, on average the coldest time of the year in Portland. Technically the coldest time of the year is just beginning and goes through mid January. It’s been a “blowtorch” December this year across the USA so far. Almost the entire country has been well above normal
That’s a lot of “warm” in the eastern 2/3rds of Oregon. I see Redmond is running 6 degrees above normal. Luckily a pattern change DID occur this past week as models had been advertising. The persistent warm upper-level ridging of mid-late fall is now gone and we’re seeing cold troughs drop down out of Siberia or Alaska into the eastern Pacific, then progressing into the Pacific Northwest. Or they sometimes linger just offshore. In general this is a cool/wet pattern for us. For now we’ve got a mild airmass overhead and that continues through Saturday.
Another cold trough drops out of Alaska the next two days, then digs way offshore by Monday. This is one of those that (7+ days ago) some models had coming down right over us for a cold spell and likely snow. Instead we get a very wet southwesterly flow overhead. Luckily not excessively warm, but enough to raise snow levels up to around the passes Sunday through Tuesday.
A cold front moves south over the Pacific Northwest Saturday and Saturday night, bringing a nice round of soaking rain. But since the trough is digging so far offshore, the front becomes stationary over Oregon, or even moves back north. The stalled front drops a LOT of rain. Fresh off the model train…00z GRAF gives the Willamette Valley 2.00″+ rain from Saturday evening through Sunday evening!
The fresh GFS model gives some areas west of the Cascades over 3.00″ rain…we’ll be watching this closely the next 48 hours. There are also hints that we will get an “isothermal” atmosphere on the back side of the cold front Saturday night and early Sunday. This means that even though the snow level is up around 3,000′, a light wind and very heavy precipitation rates (big fat dollar-size flakes) could allow snow to stick much lower. Maybe down into the Coast and Cascade range foothills. That would be down around 1,000′ or so. Everything would have to be just right, but just letting you know this is a possibility. The GRAF and GFS are both hinting this may be the case. Actually the 18z Euro was hinting as well. We will see…
By next Thursday, the last day of our 7 day forecast, a cool trough is dropping into the Pacific Northwest again.
Back to foothill snow and lots of Cascade snowfall. Here’s the 7 day forecast for Mt. Hood
Then by Christmas Day (9 days away), a very large and cold upper-level trough has settled in just offshore. This is from the morning Euro run, but other models are similar
This is about the coldest airmass you can get over the ocean offshore; snow showers down to or very close to sea level. It’s a classic setup for heavy Cascade snowfall and cold (mixed) showers in the valleys.
To summarize: at this point I don’t see a cold arctic air outbreak for Christmas week, or even as far out as Christmas Day, but snow to relatively low elevations COULD be in the cards in the next 8-9 days.
Enjoy the dry day Friday! Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen