7pm Thursday...
Is it winter yet? I think so since it was the first time I’ve seen snow mixing in with the rain today; looked outside around noon and there was more white than wet for 10 minutes. That was around 1,000′ elevation east of Troutdale. Winter doesn’t follow a calendar of course, and it’s clear cool and wet weather is here to stay through the foreseeable future.
SHORTEST DAYS OF THE YEAR?
YES
COOL/SHOWERY DAYS IN THE 40s
YES
MOUNTAIN SNOW PILING UP
YES
SNOW MIXED W/RAIN HILLS AROUND METRO AREA
YES
WINTER CHECKLIST
Yep, it has begun. The next two months (mid December to mid-February) are “prime time” for the lowlands west of the Cascades. We are in the coldest time of the year now. In the years when we DO get significant life-altering snow/ice in the lowlands, it usually happens during that two-month window.
FALL 2021
The official numbers are out now, that’s September/October/November. Some quick points:
It was a warm fall not only in the Pacific Northwest, but across almost the entire USA (surprise!)
Very wet in Washington, but drier than normal over portions of southern Oregon and across much of the USA. Remember in October and November we were on the southern edge of several pineapple express events = warm and wet, but not extremely wet.
Luckily fall rains arrived a bit early in mid-September, bringing an end to fire season and soaking soils over the next few weeks. Our plants, trees, fields, wildlife, & wells have needed all this rain. Though we still have a long way to go to erase a few years’ worth of drought.
RIGHT NOW
For the first time this season the snow level (lowest elevation that snow sticks) was down around 1,500′ or even a bit below in spots today. I harp on this every winter, but no one snow level number fits the entire region at once. For example, if snow showers are lighter in one area, snow may only stick to 1,800′. Yet 40 miles away there may be heavy snow showers with big flakes that stick down to 1,200′ or even lower. Just an example, but that’s why we typically forecast snow level in 1,000′ or at most 500′ increments. It appears 8-14″ have fallen at the Mt. Hood resorts so far, and another 8-14″ is likely in the next 24 hours. Early yesterday morning (December 8th) there was only 0.3″ snow water equivalent on Mt. Hood and depth wasn’t measurable (?) at the SNOTEL test site. That was the lowest since 2002; similar to 2008 on that date. There HAS been a trend of later snowfall “starts” in the Cascades the past 40 years, which is consistent with a warming climate. Lots of winter precipitation, but a more condensed snow season.
Right now, we are in a cool flow of air coming in from the Gulf of Alaska. The warm upper-level ridge of last month is gone. In fact, 2-3 weeks ago the long-range models were hinting there would be a significant change (from warm to cool) right after the first week of the month. They got the general idea right on! There CAN be value in weather models beyond 7-10 days since they show general trends, but you can’t fixate on any sort of details.
What do I see during the next week to 10 days?
1. Normal to cooler than normal weather pattern will likely continue through the foreseeable future
2. Wetter than normal is likely for at least the next week; not sure about after that time
3. We only have one “storm” in the next 7 days. That’ll be a very wet cold front Saturday morning
4. Snow levels will be mainly at/below passes for the next 10 days.
5. Sticking snow could dip down to around 1,500′ again Sunday morning and the middle of next week
What DON’T I see in the next week?
- Widespread sticking snow in lowlands of western Oregon and SW Washington
- An arctic freeze: my above-ground chicken water line remains on for now!
As mentioned above, the warm ridging is gone and we’re in a cool northwesterly flow. Air is coming at us from the Gulf of Alaska, not somewhere off to the west or southwest. And this winter, unlike many previous winters, we don’t have a large area of warmer than normal sea surface temperatures offshore. That will give us a 1-2 degree advantage in the marginal snow situations for at least the next few weeks.
A large & cold airmass drops south out of Alaska the next 3 days and into the eastern Pacific. Check out the view at 500 millibars (around 18,000′) midday Sunday. Lots of cold air, but well offshore. Much of that is headed for California, but eventually moves in over us Sunday through Tuesday.
That initial push of cold air is spinning up a strong cold front that moves inland Saturday morning. That front gives us a heavy dose of rain, strong southerly wind (ahead of it), and lots of mountain snow. Saturday morning/midday will see “indoor weather”…I’m sleeping in. Southerly wind gusts 35-45 mph are likely during this time, expect a few power outages. Then cold showers follow Saturday night and Sunday. Models are generating a lot of precipitation during this time. Maybe 1.50″ or a bit more in the valleys. More along coastline and in mountains of course. Snow levels rise to right around Government Camp briefly just ahead of Saturday’s cold front, but then crash down to around 2,000′ or a bit under by Sunday morning. Total snow at/above 4,000′ should be in the 20-30″ range! Once we get past the stormy Saturday weather, I think ski areas will start opening.
Several more cold/cool upper-level disturbances will move down across the Gulf of Alaska next week and down into the “mean longwave trough position”. One on Wednesday
This means waves of energy will be rippling through a general “large dip” in the jet centered over/near the West Coast. Cooler than normal weather is the result. If any one of these were to take just the right track, or a surface low developed to our south, it could be cold enough to bring snow to sea level in this pattern. The pattern 9 days out (Euro model) brings another cool trough south the weekend before Christmas.
You can see the general downward trend the next 10 days or so on the GFS model’s ensembles. Ignore anything beyond about the 19th…too far out, and add about 5 degrees to many of these high temps. But you get the idea; no hint of warm atmospheric rivers or warm/dry ridging. This is the average of all 30 members over the next 16 days. By the way, the 31 on Christmas Day is because the 16 day period only goes into the morning hours (16 days from 10am today). Plus…it’s 16 days out…nevermind.
So, I’ve gone into “watching weather patterns closely” mode for the foreseeable future. No more stumbling into work and just assuming it’ll be wet for the next week! It’s prime time…
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen