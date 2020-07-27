We are seeing a repeat of yesterday’s record-setting 100° day as temps are already into the 90s this early afternoon. Expect high temps to be close to 100° again today, with calmer wind. The record for today is 103° and it’s unlikely we will break that.
We're tracking some thunderstorms east of the Cascades this afternoon. We could see more pop up as the day goes on, with another chance Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through tomorrow on the east side of the state, with increased fire danger.
Heatwave conditions continue the next few days with highs in the low 90s through Thursday.
Friday through the weekend, we will cool down and bring in more morning clouds.
After today, there’s no sign of extreme heat, rain, or a big cool down for at least the next 7 days.
Stay cool!