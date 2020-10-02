Good morning!
We’re seeing clouds and some patchy fog around the metro area this morning. Today is going to be a bit cooler than yesterday, but we should have plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s around the Portland metro area.
Dry weather continues as we head into the work week. Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s!
Enjoy this dry weather while it lasts. It won’t be long until we return to a typical wet and cool fall weather pattern. Showers return to the area late Thursday and will set us up for a very wet weekend.
Have a great second half to the weekend!