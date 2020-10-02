It ended up being a beautiful afternoon in the metro area with lots of nice fall sunshine. Highs today have been in the mid 70s for most of us west of the Cascades. After a foggy start to the day, we’ve had a lot of sunshine & clear skies. Tomorrow should be a little cooler than today, with more clouds and widespread fog again tomorrow morning, temperatures should top out closer to 70 degrees. As we head into the new work week, we’ll be back to morning clouds on Monday, but a good bit of afternoon sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice! Tuesday will be our warmest day with highs around 78 degrees. Wednesday we’ll be back with highs in the mid 70s and more sunshine.
Right now, Thursday is looking mostly dry. We could maybe see a few showers late Thursday evening, but the real rain arrives on Friday and Saturday. I think we will see scattered showers on Friday, and then Saturday is looking very wet. Lots of clouds and frequent showers with the brunt of this system coming in on Saturday. Temperatures will really be “fall-like” by next weekend. Enjoy the sunshine while we have it!