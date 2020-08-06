Thursday, August 6th, 1:50 P.M.
What a difference! A cold front brought rain showers and much cooler temps to the area today. PDX saw about .20” of rain. Not a big soaking, but the highest one day rain total since June 20. Highs will only make it to the low 70s.
Friday will be a lot more sunny and warmer, with highs back close to 80 degrees. Another very weak system will pass by on Saturday bringing a chance of drizzle in the morning to some areas.
Sunday through the middle of next week, we’ll get back to normal mid-August weather.