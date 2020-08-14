It’s a nice summer afternoon in the Portland metro area. Temps will make it into the mid to upper 80s today.
The weekend, the heat is on! Saturday will bring sunny skies all day, with a strong hot east wind. Temps will soar into the low 100s around the Portland metro area and central valley. Saturday’s record is 100°, so we have a good chance at breaking that. The northern Oregon Coast will see temps in the upper 80s, close to 90° on Saturday. It will be 10-15° cooler on the central Oregon Coast.
High clouds and possible thunderstorms will roll in on Sunday east of the Cascades and over the mountains. If high clouds arrive in the metro area in the afternoon, temps won’t quite make it to 100° that day, but we’ll keep it for now. In any case, it will be another scorching day.
Monday and Tuesday will stay hot, but relatively cooler than the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Expect more high clouds on Monday and just a few clouds in the mix on Tuesday.
More reasonable temps arrive midweek through the end of the work week.