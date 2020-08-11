A nice, refreshing marine layer brought clouds this morning and cooler temperatures. High temps will be in the mid 70s today.
Thursday, the cool air with stick around, but we won’t have the clouds in the morning. Expect sunny skies from start to finish with temps warming to the upper 70s.
After a warmer Friday, get reach for a scorching weekend. Saturday and Sunday will likely be between 97-102°. Saturday should be the warmer of the two days, with a breezy east wind. Temps on the Oregon Coast will make it into the 80s with offshore flow on Saturday. It will be much cooler on Sunday there.
Monday and Tuesday stay hot, but we should be much cooler by midweek.
No rain is expected for the next 7 days.