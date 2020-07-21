Today was quite the change from yesterday! We began the day with clouds for the Willamette Valley, and even saw a little bit of drizzle in the foothills this morning. Tonight will be a little bit cooler, with lows in the upper 50s. As we head into the daylight hours tomorrow, we’re looking at another cloudy start to the day. Expect patchy drizzle at the coast and even in some neighborhoods west of the Cascades. Like today, tomorrow should turn to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will again be below normal. We’re looking at highs in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.
Friday is looking nice as well. We’ll see less morning clouds, and plenty of afternoon sun and highs closer to 80 degrees, so a touch warmer. Saturday will be comfortable, too. The real heat begins Sunday. It will be a dramatic uptick in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday. We have a ridge of high pressure strengthening over the PNW and with some off-shore flow Sunday, that is a recipe for hot temperatures early next week. So, big warm-up Sunday. And Monday for that matter. Those two days could be the warmest we’ve seen all year – close to 100. Short lived warm-up though, temperatures will back off quite a bit by Tuesday.
Still no rain chances through the next 7 days.