Tuesday, June 2, 4:00 P.M.
Another very nice day here in the Willamette Valley this afternoon. We’ve had a quick push of clouds as a dying system pushes up into Washington this evening. We’ll see a partly cloudy evening tonight & dry. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be back into the mid 70s, with some clouds at times, but a good amount of sun is to be expected as well. Friday, for right now, looks dry. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day as a system draws near, but the rain should hold off until at least midnight.
The weekend will feature much cooler weather along with showers both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s. Just a few showers will be leftover on Monday, but it looks like more moisture will move in on Tuesday for another round of rain. Friday is our last day this week of “mild weather.” Changes come this weekend along with low snow levels for this time of the year along with cooler temperatures in the Cascades.