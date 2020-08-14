You won’t be finding any relief from the heat on Sunday!
We are in for another scorcher tomorrow, with temperatures expected to be near 100° again. And we are in for a warm night tonight. Expect the metro area to see lows in the mid-upper 60s, even near 70°. Tomorrow will be a sunny start to the day, before we see some high clouds moving into the region, but temperatures should still stay very hot.
With such hot temperatures, a red flag warning continues west of the Cascades, as well as an excessive heat warning in effect for the interior valleys of Oregon and Washington.
Tomorrow there is a chance for some thunderstorms to pop up along the Cascades, though it doesn’t look like any of that activity will move west of the Cascades at all. Not much rainfall is expected from any storms.
Monday, the ridge of high pressure over the region will shift east of the Cascades, allowing for some onshore flow, and bringing our temperatures down into the lower 90s. Temperatures will remain in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, before we see things cool into the 80s for the remainder of the week.