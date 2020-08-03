Today has been a very sunny day, with just a few clouds early this morning. Temperatures so far today have made it into the mid 80s here in the Willamette Valley, but we were back into the 90s out east of the Cascades. Lots of sunshine is back tomorrow, with some patchy clouds early morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will feature much more cloud cover and much cooler weather. We’ll have a front come through and will bring in a lot of cloud cover, and a few light showers here west of the Cascades and along the coastline. We’re looking at very light amounts, maybe a tenth of an inch if that in Portland. By the afternoon, conditions look dry at the coast by the afternoon. Most of the rain will be north of Salem. Temperatures will be cool, with highs only in the low 70s. We’re right back to the sunshine on Friday, though.
Highs will be comfortable through the weekend, with lots of sun, and just a few clouds early on. Conditions look comfortable through the beginning of next week. No big heat waves on the horizon… and the only rain chance will be Thursday. Temperatures will stay near or jut a few degrees above the normal for the next week.