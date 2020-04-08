Thursday, April 9th, 3:00 A.M.
Wednesday turned out to be our warmest day so far this year at PDX. The official high came in at 73 degrees. Thanks to sunny skies and high pressure building up above, temperatures will top out near where we were on Wednesday (potentially a degree or two warmer). Enjoy the warm weather, because cooler air will work its way in from the coast starting tonight.
Expect the onshore flow to strengthen as we finish off our workweek, which means the wind will be directed from the coast into the interior valleys. This will push more clouds in, plus marine air. Temperatures look like they’ll top out in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday, and a few degrees cooler Saturday. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out for part of the day Saturday.
High pressure will strengthen once again on Sunday, bringing us back to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Our forecast models continue to advertise mostly dry conditions through the next week. We’ve added a chance of showers to next Wednesday, but of the two global forecast models that we rely on (GFS & Euro), the Euro is the only one bringing that chance of showers in. The GFS keeps us dry through midweek.
