Good morning!
Fog is blanketing much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington as marine air surges inland. Visibility will be an issue across many of our area roadways through the mid morning. Between the late morning and early afternoon, fog will burn off, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures should be a few degrees cooler than Friday. A deeper layer of marine air will push in tonight and Sunday morning, leaving us with some fog, but more low-level clouds. It’s going to take some time to see the clouds break Sunday, so high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Another round of low clouds and fog look likely on Monday as well.
High pressure will amplify a bit over the eastern Pacific between Monday and Tuesday as it shifts eastward over the West Coast. This will bring us a warm up with high temperatures climbing well into the 70s. Between mid to late week, that same high pressure system will move east over the Intermountain West, so expect a cooling trend. By the end of the week and next weekend, chances for showers will be increasing.
Enjoy this beautiful day ahead, and happy Saturday!