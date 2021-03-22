Monday, March 22nd, 3:30 P.M.
Scattered showers continue to roam around this afternoon. But we’re getting lots of sunshine between the showers so it’s been a bright day! Showers end this evening as high pressure takes over for a day. That leads to a clear and chilly night. We expect some scattered frost in some of the outlying areas by sunrise Tuesday.
Tomorrow should be a spectacular spring day…abundant sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. We’ll be in the 55-60 degree range by 3-5pm. Then Wednesday will be totally different. Gloomy skies and light showers at times; a cold front will be moving through the region that day.
Then it’s back to warmer temperatures and sunshine for the end of the week and into at least the first half of the weekend. We see quite a variety of weather over the next seven days, something for everyone. But we don’t see a stormy weather pattern or extended period of warm and sunny weather.