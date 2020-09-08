Good news: Winds are calmer this morning than most of yesterday. Bad news: We could still get some gusty winds and it's still very dry with low humidity levels.
With hazy to smoky conditions today, we will warm to 88 degrees with east winds 5-15 gusting to 25 mph. The red flag warning remains in effect for the us until at least 8 p.m. The air quality alert remains in effect until noon tomorrow.
It will be hazy and smoky tomorrow with a hot afternoon high of 96 degrees. Still hazy, but improving conditions by Friday, afternoon high of 88. Mostly sunny over the weekend, highs going from 82 to 87. Monday and Tuesday bring some nice changes with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers on Tuesday, highs in the mid to upper 70s.