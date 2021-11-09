Wednesday, Nov. 10th, 4:00 A.M.
Off to a mostly cloudy and cooler morning around the metro with most of us in the 40s to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning, then rain returns by mid to late afternoon, high 55. Tomorrow and Friday bring us another atmospheric river with rainy and mild temperatures right around 60 degrees. Just in time for the weekend we look to be dry under partly sunny skies with highs staying close to 60. Rain returns Monday afternoon, high 55. Showers and sun breaks on Tuesday, high 51.
The coast starts mostly cloudy with isolated showers, rain returns this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. The valley, mostly cloudy with most of the rain arriving this afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 50s. The gorge will see the rain pick up this afternoon, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, morning showers and rainy this afternoon with the snow level going to 6,000', high 47 in Welches, 43 at the pass and 35 at Timberline. Central and eastern Oregon, partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.