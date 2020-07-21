Good morning!
It’s another cloudy start to the day from the coast to the interior valleys. Patchy drizzle will be possible early in the day, especially for parts of the coast, the Coast Range and higher terrain inland. Clouds will take a bit more time to break today, but expect a gradual clearing this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The marine layer looks like it will surge back in tonight, but should clear out a bit earlier Friday. The forecast is calling for a slow warming trend through Saturday.
Looking ahead to the end of the weekend and the start of next week, a ridge of high pressure will amplify and shift over the Pacific Northwest. This means a quick warm up is on the way Sunday and Monday. These could be our warmest pair of afternoons this year, especially if we experience an offshore wind. High temperatures won’t have a problem reaching the mid 90s, but upper 90s look likely for many of us around the metro area. Luckily, the ridge won’t park itself for too long. As it drifts east, we’ll experience a cooling trend heading into midweek.
Mother Nature has turned off the faucet, and there is still no significant rainfall in sight. Our dry July weather continues…
Have a great Thursday!