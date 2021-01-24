Monday, January 25th, 4:25 A.M.
We have a few hit and miss showers out there this morning, with a handful of areas at or below freezing. As of this 3:45 a.m., most freezing areas are in the outlying areas of the metro, including Scappoose, Vernonia, McMinnville and Welches. There's still time for some areas to drop below freezing this morning, so we could see some slick spots from leftover moisture. The scattered showers going through this morning could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Later today we see some clearing and a high of 44 degrees.
Tomorrow starts dry, then showers push in by the afternoon, high of 42. Showers on Wednesday, high of 44. Partly cloudy Thursday and the first half of Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Showers return Friday afternoon though Saturday, high of 42. Sunday looks to be pretty rainy with a high of 45. Mostly of the week will feature lows in the mid to upper 30s, when we do have it drop to the low 30s we should be dry. Some close calls this week with our low temperatures, so stay tuned for a chance at another wintry mix.