Tuesday, February 9th, 4:20 A.M.
Off to a cold start this morning with most of the metro seeing freezing temperatures. A few clouds this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and a high of 46 degrees. A few clouds return tonight as we cool to 28 degrees.
Dry start tomorrow, then some showers moving in by afternoon to evening, high of 42. Wednesday night we only cool to 38 so any showers Wednesday night to Thursday morning will just be in the form of rain. Late Thursday night to Friday morning we cool to 25 degrees giving us the chance for snow to ice and that continues through Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will stay below freezing, getting as cold as the mid 20s. Sunday we will see a transition of snow to a wintry mix to rain showers as we warm to 38 degrees. Old fashion rain showers on Monday with a high of 42 degrees.