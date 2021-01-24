Tuesday, January 26th, 4:15 A.M.
All of today's weather excitement will be in the afternoon to evening hours. This morning we are mostly dry and mostly cloudy. We will hit our high of 42 degrees around noon, then we cool through the afternoon to evening. Showers will move in this afternoon giving us rain and a decent chance of "chunky rain" or a rain snow mix. In most cases we won't see any sticking snow, except in the highest elevations around Portland. The coast range will see lots of snow, so plan accordingly if you have to travel over the coast range. East side will see an increase in winds this afternoon with gusts up around 35 mph.
Tomorrow and Thursday bring isolated rain showers and highs in the mid 40s. Mostly dry on Friday, high of 45. Scattered showers on Saturday, rainy on Sunday and back to scattered showers on Monday with highs remaining in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40.