Wednesday, March 24th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Cloud cover is increasing early on this Wednesday, with widely scattered showers developing along parts of the coast & the Coast Range. Rain will spread across our region later this morning as a cold front approaches. The wettest conditions will likely occur sometime between the late morning and early afternoon directly ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s today. It will feel much different than yesterday’s high of 58 degrees. Expect some leftover showers on Thursday, but breaks in the clouds should allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid 50s.
High pressure is still set to shift over the region between Thursday and Sunday, bringing a warming trend and drier weather. Highs will make a run at 60 degrees Friday, and shouldn’t have a problem reaching the mid 60s Saturday. Clouds will return on Sunday, holding temperatures closer to 60 degrees.
Our next round of rain and mountain snow will arrive late Sunday and linger into part of Monday. This will be a pretty chilly air mass coming in, dropping high temps at least into the low 50s.
MOUNTAIN SNOW: Our freezing level this morning will be in the ballpark of 2,500-3,000 feet, but should rise to about 3,000-4,000 feet this afternoon. Behind the cold front, the freezing level will drop to about 2,500 feet (by Thursday morning). Between today and Thursday morning, the passes will pick up 3-6” of new snow, while elevations above 5,000 feet could see 6-10” of new snow.