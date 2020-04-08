Thursday, April 9th, 3:40 P.M.
I hope you are enjoying this amazing day across Oregon! Temps are in the mid 70s right now and will likely soar to the mid to upper 70s around the metro area before we are done today.
Tomorrow, the winds shift and we are back to reality and more typical weather for this time of year. The next two days will bring morning clouds and varying degrees of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be close to average for mid April.
Sunday through Tuesday, we are in for another warm up! High temps will be close to 70 degrees on Monday.
For now, I don’t have any rain in the 7 day forecast. Enjoy this beautiful weather!